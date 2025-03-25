Riverside County’s Party House Crackdown Off to Slow Start, Frustrating Residents

Let’s get caught up on what happened while I was away.

At the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 11, Supervisor Manny Perez said he was ready to address ongoing complaints about short-term rental noise and party houses disrupting residential neighborhoods. He announced a temporary moratorium on new permits, pledged increased code enforcement, and said the Sheriff’s Department would help crack down on excessive noise.

So how did that work out?

A week later, the new policy appears to be off to a slow start—looking more like the old policy, which many residents described as no policy at all.

Emails sent to Supervisor Perez and county officials show growing frustration. One resident wrote:

“We were promised protection and they have not managed to do this.”

Another wrote:

“The county is all about profit. They don’t care that all of us and our animals suffer every single weekend. Bunch of liars.”

Despite Perez’s statements and a private meeting with residents seeking solutions, the disruptive party house issue continues. The only thing that seems to have changed? There’s another meeting scheduled for April 1.

Why the follow-up meeting? Two possibilities:

Stalling—giving the illusion of progress while avoiding action. Reframing—bringing in voices to downplay the complaints or suggest the issue is exaggerated.

Either way, it’s clear that many residents who felt heard during the first meeting now realize they weren’t truly listened to.

They were promised relief. What they got instead was more noise—and now, more waiting.

