Where Did the Money Go? CVUSD Faces New Scrutiny Over Missing Funds and Lawsuits

Before going on vacation, The Roggin Report uncovered troubling details in a five-month investigation into how Coachella Valley Unified School District is handling its money—especially donations meant to help kids.

A $1.5 million donation from Goldenvoice meant for CVUSD’s nonprofit foundation never made it there because the foundation was out of compliance and couldn’t legally accept it. Instead of fixing the problem, the money sat in the district’s general fund.

But that’s not all. Another $240,000 per year from Goldenvoice was also given to CVUSD with no restrictions. A public records request revealed this annual payment—tracked under line item 9076—added up to nearly $1 million. But by fall 2024, the line item disappeared from district financial reports. By February 2025, there was still no sign of it.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Superintendent Francis Esparza with questions about how, or if, the money was used. No response. The silence is only raising more questions.

Esparza is also at the center of a lawsuit by the president of the CVUSD teachers’ union alleging retaliation and harassment. And in her previous role as superintendent of El Rancho School District, she was sued for similar claims—including whistleblower retaliation.

The community is left wondering: Did the kids benefit from nearly $1 million in unspent funds—or did it vanish without a trace?

