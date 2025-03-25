Youth Town Hall Ambassador Amaya Inspires Change Through Desert Town Hall Program

Seventeen-year-old Amaya, a junior at Palm Desert High School, is proving that age doesn’t limit impact. As a Youth Town Hall Ambassador Emeritus with the Desert Town Hall program, she’s helping to guide conversations among local teens about politics, the environment, and community leadership—topics that are typically reserved for adults.

“Desert Town Hall is more than a speaker series for adults,” Amaya explained during a recent interview on The Roggin Report. “Through Youth Town Hall, we help teens connect, debate ideas, and learn from national speakers like Mike Pompeo and Frank Abagnale—even if we don’t always agree with their views.”

Now in her third year with the program, Amaya has helped lead speaker discussions and create opportunities for Valley youth to connect with one another and with larger community issues. “We take global topics and relate them back to how we can make a difference here in the Valley,” she said.

When asked if she feels people listen to her, Amaya was candid. “People will listen—but only to a certain extent. There’s this idea that we’re just kids, that we don’t have enough experience. But I’ve seen firsthand the amazing ideas young people have in our schools and at Youth Town Hall.”

She believes the community has much to gain by incorporating more youth voices into local decision-making. “If leaders chose to listen and include us, we’d see real change. We want to be involved. We’re here—and we’re ready.”

Fred Roggin closed the segment with a challenge and a smile:

“When you get done with college and go on to great things, come back and be Mayor of Palm Desert.”

Amaya responded with grace and gratitude: “Thank you. I’d love that.”

