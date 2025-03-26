Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Residents across the Coachella Valley are expressing frustration with homeowners associations and property management companies. On The Roggin Report, Fred highlighted stories from viewers dealing with everything from unapproved landscaping decisions to neglected mobile home communities.

At Biltmore Phase III in Palm Springs, a long-standing privacy shrub was removed without notice. The management company, Personalized Property Management, allegedly offered little explanation. In Palm Springs Estates, managed by Investment Concepts of Orange, residents complain of hazardous conditions and poor maintenance.

Guest Anthony Turk weighed in, acknowledging HOA volunteers often have good intentions, but without proper qualifications, they may be in over their heads. Management companies, meanwhile, are overwhelmed and stretched thin, leaving residents feeling unheard.

Fred suggested a controversial fix—refunds on HOA dues when services fail. Turk agreed, saying petitions and documentation could help hold boards accountable.

The show then shifted focus to Palm Desert, where school traffic near Palm Desert Charter Middle and Lincoln Elementary has become a safety hazard. Resident Rob Carrion described chaos at key intersections, especially during drop-off and pick-up times. Missing crossing guards, budget cuts, and reckless drivers have turned a daily commute into a dangerous ordeal.

Turk emphasized the need for signage, more crossing guards, and even sheriff patrols to enforce safety. "You don’t cut when it comes to the safety of students," he said.

The message from the community is clear: stop ignoring these problems—start fixing them.

