Canadian Visitors Rethink Desert Trips Amid Rising Tensions and Economic Woes

While politics isn’t always front and center on our show, economic tensions between the U.S. and Canada are starting to hit close to home — especially in the Coachella Valley, where Canadian visitors are a major part of the seasonal economy.

In recent days, several Canadian viewers reached out to share concerns about rising tensions, tariffs, and the declining value of the Canadian dollar — all of which are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the desert. The impact is already being felt in short-term rentals, with ripple effects expected for local hotels, restaurants, and shops later this year.

Contributor Robert Richter, who joins us from Ontario, said he and his fellow Canadians have long loved their time in the desert. “We’ve been coming since 2015,” he said. “People are always friendly here. But there’s concern now about whether to come back.”

According to Richter, the frustration in Canada is growing. “There’s a lot of anger. People feel threatened — not by an armed invasion, but by an economic one. Jobs and livelihoods are on the line, and that’s leading to boycotts of American products.”

He also noted that some longtime visitors skipped this year’s trip entirely, and May rentals are already being canceled. “Friends we invited down said they just don’t feel it’s the right time. There’s uncertainty about how Canadians will be received, especially if anti-Canadian rhetoric starts to spread.”

Despite those worries, Richter was quick to add that many Canadians still want to return — but whether they will return may depend on how the situation unfolds.

As the dollar weakens and tensions rise, the Coachella Valley could soon see a shift in its seasonal landscape — and in its economic outlook.

