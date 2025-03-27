Chick-fil-A Gets Green Light in Palm Springs Despite Community Backlash

After months of debate and public controversy, Chick-fil-A has received approval to open a location in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Planning Commission voted 5-2 in favor of the project, which will be located in the Springs Shopping Center. The original proposal included three drive-thru lanes, but was scaled back to two. While drive-thru logistics sparked discussion, the larger issue centered around the company's controversial history with the LGBTQ+ community.

Many local LGBTQ+ residents and advocates voiced strong opposition, pointing to Chick-fil-A’s past donations to organizations with anti-gay agendas and its history of not recognizing LGBTQ+ rights. The backlash has been ongoing since the company first expressed interest in entering the Palm Springs market.

Despite the concerns, the city moved forward with the approval — citing business and planning considerations.

Community members now have a different kind of vote: with their spending. Supporters and critics alike agree that the success or failure of the Palm Springs Chick-fil-A will ultimately come down to public response. If business thrives, the location stays. If it struggles, it may not last long.

As with many controversial businesses, the market will decide.

