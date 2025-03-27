Critics Slam Riverside County Animal Services for Poor Public Access and Communication

Change was promised at Riverside County Animal Services — but critics say the public is still being left in the dark.

Following months of controversy surrounding mismanagement and lack of transparency at county-run shelters, many hoped the arrival of a new director would bring openness and accountability. Instead, early signs point to a continuation of past problems.

A recent attempt to schedule a media interview with the new director raised red flags. Riverside County’s public information officer, Veronica Perez, reportedly offered only a two-hour window for media access — with just a 15-minute slot available — requiring an hour-long drive to San Jacinto to participate. Critics argue that this restrictive setup is tone-deaf and fails to rebuild the community trust that was eroded during the shelter’s previous leadership.

“Your house is on fire and you’re inviting people over for a barbecue,” said Fred Roggin during a segment on the situation. “You’ve lost the public’s trust — and this isn’t how you regain it.”

Transparency advocates say the department still appears to be trying to control the narrative, rather than invite scrutiny and constructive dialogue. By limiting access and continuing the same communication approach, many are questioning whether any real change has occurred.

Roggin didn’t hold back, calling out the department’s efforts to “manage the message” instead of addressing the core problems. “Why would anyone believe what’s being said,” he asked, “if it’s being handled in the exact same way?”

Public frustration has been mounting for months. Calls for reform have included demands for accountability, better conditions for animals, and honest, open communication from shelter leadership.

If Riverside County Animal Services wants to turn the page, critics say it must start by showing up — not shutting people out.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.