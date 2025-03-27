Parents Sound the Alarm Over Dangerous School Zone Traffic in Palm Desert

A growing number of Palm Desert residents are raising serious concerns about dangerous traffic conditions near Palm Desert Charter Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School.

The two schools, located near Portola Avenue and Rutledge Way, were originally designed to serve surrounding neighborhoods over 60 years ago. But when Palm Desert Middle School became a charter school, the traffic drastically increased. Now, residents report wait times of up to 20 minutes during drop-off and pick-up — and that’s just part of the problem.

Palm Desert parent Rob Carrion shared his experience on our show, saying, “It’s absolute chaos at multiple intersections.” Rob, who bikes his child to school daily, described near-miss incidents that have happened multiple times just this week. “It’s surprising no one’s been seriously injured or killed,” he said.

The most dangerous intersection appears to be at Rutledge and Portola, where cars frequently run red lights. Carrion expressed concern that no crossing guards are currently stationed there — despite a known history of someone previously filling that role effectively.

The school has cited staffing shortages, but safety advocates argue that’s no excuse. Contributor Anthony Turk said, “You don’t cut when it comes to the safety of students and the community.” He suggested clear signage, slower speed zones during peak hours, and most urgently, the return of crossing guards.

“If money is the issue,” Turk added, “then have law enforcement out there issuing tickets. People respond when it hits their wallet.”

As parents grow increasingly alarmed, they’re urging school and city officials to act before a tragedy forces change.

