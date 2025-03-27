Roggin Report March 27, 2025

In the latest episode of The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin takes viewers through a series of disturbing and perplexing events that underscore growing concerns about local governance, societal values, and even personal safety. The first segment covers an incident at Coachella Valley High School where Border Patrol representatives, invited for the past three years to the school's annual career fair, were suddenly asked to leave by the principal. This controversial move drew the ire of the community, leading to a district apology and promises of disciplinary action. Many questioned the leadership within the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), which has been grappling with significant financial and staffing issues.

In another shocking story, three teenage girls, aged 14 to 16, attempted to murder their mother with kitchen knives because she turned off the Wi-Fi. This extreme reaction to a common parental action has raised serious concerns about the effects of technology addiction, particularly among younger generations. The teens were charged with aggravated assault, but some viewers questioned whether a more severe charge should have been applied.

The episode also addressed a heart-wrenching experience involving a mother and her special needs child flying with United Airlines. The airline insisted that the mother remove her son from a life-saving ventilator during a flight, despite having proper documentation. The incident, which left the family humiliated and upset, sparked a wider discussion about the treatment of passengers with special needs and the airline's responsibility in such situations.

Rogan also touched on ongoing community concerns, including frustration with the management of Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and unresolved issues surrounding cannabis-related nuisances in Cathedral City. Viewers voiced their dissatisfaction with local governance and the lack of action to address these pressing problems.

This episode of The Rogan Report serves as a stark reminder of how local leadership can directly affect the well-being and safety of residents, and highlights the importance of accountability and thoughtful governance.