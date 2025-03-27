What Happens When Your HOA Crosses the Line?

A growing number of Palm Springs residents are expressing frustration with their homeowners associations and the management companies hired to maintain their properties.

At Biltmore Phase 3, one resident returned home to a startling discovery — a large shrub, which had provided patio privacy for years, had been removed without warning. The HOA, under the oversight of Personalized Property Management and property manager Karen Oliva, made the decision during landscaping work without notifying the homeowner. When questioned, the resident says the response was dismissive — allegedly amounting to “go pound sand.”

Meanwhile, just across town at Palm Springs Estates, a mobile home community managed by Investment Concepts of Orange, conditions are raising even more concern. Residents describe the area as neglected, with unmaintained pools, poor lighting, faded signage, and a nearby wash that poses a serious fire hazard. Many feel the management company has done little to address the issues.

Joining the discussion, contributor Anthony Turk shared insight into the ongoing struggles between HOAs, management companies, and residents. While acknowledging that HOA board members often volunteer their time with good intentions, he points out that many lack the training and expertise needed to make sound decisions.

“Management companies are supposed to fill that gap,” Turk said, “but the reality is they’re stretched thin, overwhelmed with multiple properties, and see frequent staff turnover.”

Turk emphasized the importance of community engagement, encouraging residents to organize, document complaints, and even consider petitions when concerns go unaddressed.

A controversial but increasingly supported idea is gaining traction — if an HOA or management company fails to uphold basic maintenance or violates a resident’s rights, they should refund a portion of HOA dues until the problem is resolved.

After all, residents are expected to pay on time each month. Shouldn't the same standard apply to the services they’re paying for?

