Coachella Valley High Principal Ousts Border Patrol from Career Fair, District Apologizes

The chaos within the Coachella Valley Unified School District continues—and Fred Roggin is back with his take on the latest twist.

Every year, Coachella Valley High School hosts a career and job fair for students. And for the last three years, the U.S. Border Patrol has been a regular participant. They were once again invited to this year's event, had a table set up, and were ready to speak with students when, out of nowhere, the school’s principal told them to leave.

No warning. No explanation. Just, “Get out of here.”

The Border Patrol complied, leaving quietly. But the backlash quickly followed.

This morning, the CVUSD sent out a statement confirming the principal acted on his own, without district approval. The district apologized to the Border Patrol and said disciplinary action would be taken.

Fred Roggin tackled the story on The Roggin Report, calling out the ongoing dysfunction within the district.

“We’ve told you about the lawsuits, the missing millions, the massive layoffs—and now this?” Roggin said. “Is anyone actually running this district?”

Guest contributors Doug and Jamie Baker didn’t hold back either.

Doug said the principal’s decision reflected a bigger issue: “This organization is not around to educate children. It’s a fiefdom. It’s all political.”

Jamie added, “If I were a parent, I’d pull my kid out immediately. This was self-serving and grossly overreactive.”

Fred closed the segment by reminding viewers who really suffers: the students.

"Whether they were interested in law enforcement careers or just curious, those kids lost an opportunity. The grown-ups failed them—again."

