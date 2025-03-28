Viewers Sound Off on Management Woes and Unmet Maintenance

Dealing with HOAs and management companies isn’t always smooth sailing—and if our inbox is any indication, the topic has clearly struck a nerve.

Fred Roggin took on the issue again in The Roggin Report, following viewer backlash over management companies charging on time but often failing to deliver on promised services like landscaping and repairs.

“If you’re even a day late, you’ll hear from them,” Roggin said. “But if something’s broken or overgrown for weeks? Good luck.”

Fred suggested that maybe residents need to take action themselves—holding meetings, documenting issues, starting petitions, and even asking for partial refunds when services aren’t met.

Viewers had a lot to say.

Gary wrote in: “I belong to three HOAs and trust me, I know whether there’s a good or bad relationship in place. It all depends on whether we’re talking about a common area or private property.”

Mitchell added a chilling reminder: “Check out the HOA for the building in Miami that collapsed. The HOA knew about the issue, but the owners wouldn’t pay to fix it. People died.”

Rich echoed many of your concerns: “It’s important to get an HOA board that’s more than just a placeholder. Management companies should never be in full control.”

Fred closed the segment with a question we’re still thinking about: Is it really that hard to just be a good neighbor?

