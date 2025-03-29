CVUSD Under Fire: Career Day Controversy Highlights Deeper District Dysfunction

While still keeping an eye on the Dodgers from Los Angeles, Fred Roggin turned his focus back to the Coachella Valley for a developing controversy involving Coachella Valley High School and the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD).

At the center of it all is Principal Dr. Michael Williams, who reportedly told U.S. Border Patrol agents to leave the school’s career day event—even though their booth had already been set up and their participation had been consistent over the last three years. The Border Patrol responded publicly, blasting the principal in a sharply worded Facebook post. CVUSD then issued an apology, claiming the principal acted alone and disciplinary action would have followed.

But was the principal acting alone?

On the program, Fred and contributors Doug, Jill Marie Plaza, and Brad Ward explored that question and much more. “Absolutely not,” said Doug. “He certainly was not acting correctly. He felt entitled because of the direction he gets from the board. I’d pull my kid out of that district right away.”

Fred noted that while the controversy may seem like one isolated incident, “in essence, we were talking about much more.” Viewers Michael and Gary wrote in, offering alternate perspectives—citing legitimate fear that some students may have of immigration enforcement. “Students may have conveyed this fear to the principal,” Michael wrote, “and he reacted to protect them.”

Still, the larger story is CVUSD’s growing turmoil.

As Fred pointed out:

The district is facing budget cuts between $41 and $54 million.

The board is currently being sued for harassment and discrimination.

The superintendent is named in that lawsuit and is also facing a personal lawsuit from a previous district for similar claims.

“There’s no way to spin this,” Fred said. “CVUSD is in free fall.”

Contributor Jill Marie Plaza agreed. “The people that are hurting through all of this are the students. That apology wasn’t an apology at all. This is part of a system-wide issue.”

Brad Ward added, “These seem to be avoidable issues. And any logical person would think the principal didn’t make this decision on his own. I know the board and superintendent were told two days in advance. If they knew, and this was going to happen, wouldn’t someone have stepped in?”

Brad believes the principal may be taking the fall for a larger decision. Jill echoed that: “Absolutely makes sense. The question is—who’s making him the fall guy? And is he a willing participant in the dysfunction?”

Fred assured viewers this story is far from over. “We’ll have more Monday.”

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.