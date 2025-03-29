Debate Over Prison Labor Continues as Assembly Bill 475 Pushes Forward After Prop 6 Fails

Back in November, California voters rejected Proposition 6, a measure that would have amended the state constitution to ban slavery and involuntary servitude, including for prison labor. The measure failed, with a significant number of votes against it coming from Riverside County.

Our contributors were split on the issue then—and they’re still divided now as the topic resurfaces through Assembly Bill 475. The bill, introduced after Prop 6’s defeat, would prohibit forced inmate labor, reigniting the debate over whether prisoners should be required to work at all.

"I'm all for it," one viewer said. "They are hardly slaves. They did something bad. They're in jail. It costs over $130,000 a year to house an inmate. If they can do a little work to take the burden off taxpayers, that’s the least they can do."

But others challenged that view. “Work without payment and punishment if you don’t work—that’s the layman’s definition of slavery,” said another. “Just because they’re in prison doesn’t mean they should be stripped of basic rights.”

Fred Roggin noted that Riverside County had the highest percentage of “No” votes on Prop 6. Contributor Jill Marie Plaza believes that reflects a regional shift: “We’ve seen higher conservative election results in Riverside County. That’s likely reflective of who’s moving out here.”

The conversation also turned toward potential reforms—like increasing inmate wages. Currently, prisoners in California earn about 74 cents an hour. Fred asked if paying minimum wage would change the perception.

“No,” said Jill. “They did the crime, they have to do the time, and they have to pay society back. That’s their reparation.”

Brad Ward added, “It’s a sticky wicket. What’s missing for me is data on recidivism rates in relation to voluntary versus involuntary labor. We don’t have enough information to understand this issue fully.”

Despite the defeat of Prop 6 at the polls, Assembly Bill 475 remains active—pushed forward in part by the Legislative Black Caucus. Whether it passes or not, the conversation over justice, punishment, and reform continues.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.