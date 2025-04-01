Monday, March 31, 2025

A Riverside County court has ruled that a lawsuit against Riverside County Animal Services can move forward on several critical fronts. Attorney Dan Bolton, who joined Fred Roggin to discuss the case, called it a favorable and groundbreaking ruling.

The court agreed that key elements of the suit can proceed, including claims that the county has failed to provide emergency medical care for dogs and cats, failed to maintain adequate records on shelter animals, and violated laws requiring the spaying and neutering of animals in county shelters.

“This is huge,” said Bolton. “The court confirmed that the county—not the fosters, not the adopters—has the duty to spay and neuter animals. That alone can help reduce the shelter population.”

Bolton also pointed to years of alleged arrogance and disregard for the law by county officials. “They acted like they were above the law,” he said. “They ignored the Hayden Act and claimed local ordinances didn’t apply to them—but the court disagreed.”

With this green light, Bolton says the discovery process begins. His team will now begin gathering records, taking depositions, and pushing for transparency. He also said he’s open to resolving the case if the county wants to talk, but for now, the focus remains on holding them accountable.

“Our goal is resolution—for the animals, the taxpayers, and the community,” Bolton said.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.