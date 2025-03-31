Movie Theaters Struggle Post-Pandemic, Turn to Radical Changes Like Pot Sales and Phone-Friendly Screenings

The movie theater experience may never be the same again.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, theater attendance has seen a major decline, with ticket sales still falling short of 2023 pre-pandemic levels. In fact, U.S. movie ticket sales are down 46% compared to 21 years ago.

While the industry continues to struggle, there’s some cautious optimism—thanks to some bold new ideas. A recent Variety report outlines how theater owners are exploring radical changes to bring audiences back. These include everything from selling cannabis at concession stands to offering screenings where cell phone use is allowed.

Once considered unthinkable, these shifts are being seen as necessary gambles to revitalize the box office.

NBC Palm Springs brought in contributors to discuss the issue. Brad admitted he's rarely drawn to theaters anymore. “I might see one movie a year,” he said. “I get antsy sitting that long.” Jill, on the other hand, still loves the theater experience but says, “There just aren’t any good movies worth going to see right now.”

As for the new ideas? Both were skeptical. Jill said the idea of sitting in a smoky theater filled with cannabis use was a dealbreaker. Brad echoed concerns about distractions. “The thought of someone texting next to me the whole time would drive me crazy.”

They both agreed that the way people consume entertainment has changed, and while home streaming is more convenient, it doesn’t match the big-screen experience.

Whether it's nostalgia for popcorn and previews or the convenience of the couch, moviegoers today are more divided than ever—and theater owners are being forced to adapt in bold new ways.

