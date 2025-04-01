Court Rules Lawsuit Against Riverside County Animal Services Can Move Forward

A Riverside County court has ruled that a landmark lawsuit against Riverside County Animal Services can move forward, allowing several major claims to proceed. Attorney Dan Bolton, who is leading the case, joined Fred Roggin to break down what this means for the future of animal care in the county.

“This is a good ruling,” said Bolton. “We’re pleased with it because the court said we can proceed with the core elements of our case.”

Among the claims moving forward: that the county failed to provide emergency medical care to shelter animals, has not kept adequate records on their condition and care, and is in violation of local and state laws requiring shelters—not adopters or rescuers—to spay and neuter dogs and cats.

Bolton emphasized the importance of the court confirming that the Hayden Act does apply to Riverside County. “They’ve operated for years like they’re above the law,” he said. “That’s not going to be the case any longer.”

With the court’s green light, the case now enters the discovery phase. Bolton’s team will begin collecting documents, requesting records, and conducting depositions.

Fred Roggin asked what happens next—could the county attempt to settle?

“They might,” Bolton said. “I can’t predict that. But if it’s something that helps the community, the taxpayers, and especially the animals—we’re open to it.”

This case could mark a turning point in how the county handles shelter operations. “They’ve made a lot of questionable decisions,” Roggin noted, “and it finally caught up with them.”

