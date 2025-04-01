Doctor Shortage in Coachella Valley Raises Concerns About Access to Care

Tensions are rising around Riverside County Animal Services after the controversial rollout of newly appointed director Mary Martin. Critics argue the county is manipulating public perception rather than addressing the real issues plaguing its animal shelter system.

NBC Palm Springs' segment pulled no punches, with strong words from contributors Chauncey Thompson and Tammy Bleck. The frustration stems from what many are calling a controlled PR effort—offering the public a narrow, two-hour window to meet Martin, then releasing a tightly scripted social media video instead of opening the floor for real questions.

“I don’t like to be misled or manipulated,” the segment began. “They gave the public 15 minutes within a two-hour time frame, an hour away—just enough to say they made her available, but really just to control the message.”

Martin’s video emphasized her experience and passion for animal welfare, claiming a laser focus on improving live outcomes. But critics say the message was carefully crafted to avoid addressing the elephant in the room—Riverside County’s history of shelter mismanagement and euthanasia rates.

“She told you what she wants you to know. She didn’t tell you what you want to know,” said the host. “She didn’t answer any questions.”

After backlash, the county offered a 15-minute interview with Martin. But NBC Palm Springs declined, calling it another attempt to “control the message.”

Tammy Bleck didn’t hold back: “I’m super disappointed. It sounds very corrupt and manipulated to me.” Chauncey Thompson echoed the sentiment: “How are you going to fix the problem? That’s what we want to know.”

The panel agreed that transparency and accountability are still lacking. “If you don’t answer questions, none of that gets brought up,” said the host. “That’s how you manipulate the narrative.”

Whether Martin is limited by higher-ups or simply following a strategic rollout plan, one thing is clear—many in the community aren’t buying it.

