Jury Duty Scam Targets Riverside County Residents With Fake Sheriff Calls

If you get a call saying you missed jury duty and now face arrest unless you post a bond—don’t panic. It’s a scam.

Dan, a Riverside County resident, shared on the Nextdoor app that he received a call from a spoofed number that appeared to be the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The caller claimed he had failed to appear for jury duty and needed to pay a bond to avoid immediate arrest.

It’s not real.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will not call you demanding money—and they won’t ask you to post bond over the phone. In fact, they typically won’t take a report on this type of scam unless money has already been handed over.

Several other community members have chimed in with similar experiences. The scam is clearly making the rounds, and the best defense is to hang up and block the number.

“If it feels odd, trust your instincts,” Dan said.

Stay alert—and spread the word to protect your neighbors.

