Push to Ban Big Rigs on Highway 74 Gains Momentum After Tragic Death

The dangerous conditions on Highway 74 have been a long-standing concern—but after the tragic death of Tristan Bourgeois, the fight for change became a mission.

Now, thanks to newly elected Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, that mission is one step closer to becoming a reality. A hearing has been scheduled with the State Transportation Committee in Sacramento this April, and the focus is clear: banning big rigs from the treacherous mountain roadway.

“This has been a passion project for us,” said Fred Roggin. “And when Jeff Gonzalez took office, it became one of his too.”

Highway 74, known for its sharp curves and steep grades, poses a serious risk—especially when large trucks travel the route. The goal of the upcoming hearing is to explore legislation that would remove those trucks from the road altogether.

“This time, public letters and emails can make a difference,” Roggin emphasized. “This is further than we’ve ever gotten before. If you travel this road or care about its safety, now is the time to speak up.”

An email address for public comment will be made available on the NBC Palm Springs show page, and residents are encouraged to use their voices and help push this effort across the finish line.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.