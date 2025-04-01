Residents Sound Off on Neglected Conditions at Palm Springs View Estates

Palm Springs View Estates is once again in the spotlight—and not in a good way. Photos shared with NBC Palm Springs show what residents describe as worsening conditions, including standing water, rusted gates, and a spa so neglected people fear they could get a UTI from using it.

“This looks like it could be a little rough,” said guest Jim Walker during his appearance on the Roggin Report. “An HOA is supposed to keep things maintained, and this just doesn’t look like that’s happening.”

Sue Abramowitz, who also joined the discussion, didn’t hold back either. “I’ve lived in two HOA communities, and I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s awful.”

The target of the residents' frustration? Investment Concepts, the property management company based in Orange. Roggin pointed out that this isn’t the first time they’ve been called out on the show, referencing a previous episode that highlighted similar complaints, including fire hazards.

“People have contacted us with concerns,” Roggin said. “We reached out to Investment Concepts to get their side, but they never responded.”

As for what residents should do, Jim Walker kept it simple: “I’d message Fred Roggin.”

Roggin promised viewers, “We are on it.”

