Roggin Report April 1, 2025

In this episode of Fred Rogan’s show, he addresses two significant concerns affecting the Coachella Valley: the state of Riverside County Animal Services and the shortage of medical professionals in the area.

The spotlight is first placed on Riverside County’s handling of animal shelter issues, particularly under the leadership of new director, Mary Martin. Fred and his guests, Chauncey Thompson and Tammy Bleck, express frustration over the county's attempt to control the narrative. A key point of contention is a lack of openness in communicating with the public. The county organized a 15-minute interview with Martin, deliberately limiting the time for questions, making it clear that transparency was not a priority. Fred criticizes this as an effort to avoid difficult questions and to manage public perception rather than truly address the pressing concerns about animal welfare.

The second segment shifts to the pressing issue of healthcare access in the Coachella Valley. With a growing population, many residents, especially the elderly, are struggling to find primary care physicians. Dr. Jason Sinner, a radiologist, explains that while the number of physicians hasn't decreased, the demand for medical care has outpaced supply. This is causing long wait times and a shortage of specialists. Tammy Bleck, who has a concierge doctor service, shares her personal experience of receiving timely care, while others, especially those without access to similar resources, face long waits.

Both issues highlight a broader need for improved services and greater accountability in addressing the needs of local communities.