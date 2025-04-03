Palm Desert School Zone Traffic Still a Concern—Parents Call for More Safety Measures

A couple of weeks ago, NBC Palm Springs reported on the chaotic traffic situation near three Palm Desert schools—and it hasn’t improved. Digital Reporter Thalia Hayden followed up with a firsthand look at the morning rush near Portola Avenue and Magnesia Falls Drive, a corner that’s become notorious among parents for traffic jams and near misses.

Joined by her daughter Aiden, Thalia documented the typical commute. A drive that should’ve taken 8 minutes ended up taking 16. “Every day I wonder—are we going to make it in time?” said Aiden. “I want perfect attendance, but I think I might get a tardy today.”

While traffic is one issue, Thalia noted a bigger problem: confusion. “Some days there’s a crossing guard, some days there isn’t,” she said. “There’s no clear signage or direction, and that’s what’s really creating the danger. People don’t know when to stop, when to go, or where to cross safely.”

Parents told NBC Palm Springs they’d like to see this intersection modeled after another nearby Palm Desert school—possibly near Monterey Avenue—where proper lighting and signage are already in place. With three schools nearby, many feel that one guard simply isn’t enough to keep everyone safe.

“Kids, parents, and drivers all need more guidance here,” said Thalia. “And we’re going to keep following this story.”

You can follow Thalia Hayden’s updates on Instagram and at NBCPalmSprings.com.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.