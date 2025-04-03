Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Project Faces Budget Shortfall and Backlash Over Displacement

On paper, restoring the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs seemed like a no-brainer. But now, the $34 million project is running nearly $3 million short, sparking backlash and raising questions about planning, budgeting, and business displacement.

City leaders recently revealed that unexpected building code requirements and additional design needs drove up the cost. While Palm Springs will contribute about $2.1 million from an existing maintenance fund, the remaining funds are expected to come from donations to the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation.

However, some say this budget crunch could’ve been avoided with better foresight. Contributors Katrina Dixon and Anthony Turk questioned how a project of this scale moved forward without a larger contingency plan. “You always go over budget—anyone who’s ever renovated anything knows that,” said Turk.

A major point of contention has been the displacement of Calora Trattoria, a beloved local restaurant whose patio space reportedly encroached on the theater footprint. “That should’ve been caught in the planning phase,” Turk said. “It makes no sense that it became an issue later.”

While some support the vision of creating a cultural hub in the heart of downtown, others wonder if the city’s resources could be better used elsewhere. “There’s a drug crisis among youth, roads that need work, and not enough support for kids aging out of programs like the Boys & Girls Club,” Dixon pointed out. “Locals may not see the same value in a project that feels geared more toward wealthy tourists.”

Despite the concerns, the city is pressing ahead, hoping to turn the Plaza Theatre into a revitalized arts destination.

