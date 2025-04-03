Trauma Intervention Program Expands in Coachella Valley, Seeks Caring Volunteers

If you have time, a caring heart, and a desire to support others during their most difficult moments, the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Riverside County is looking for you. Now expanding its reach in the Coachella Valley, TIP is actively recruiting volunteers to provide emotional support to people in crisis.

Fred Roggin recently spoke with Tom Steyer of TIP, who explained how the program works. “TIP volunteers—just ordinary people—offer emotional first aid to survivors of tragedy,” said Steyer. “We help ease their immediate suffering and support their long-term recovery.”

Volunteers are trained to respond to the scene of emergencies alongside first responders. While police and fire crews handle the logistics and professional duties, TIP volunteers stay with the survivors to provide compassion, comfort, and critical emotional care.

New volunteers receive 37 hours of in-depth training, including classroom instruction and role-playing scenarios. Continued education is provided through monthly mentorship meetings to ensure volunteers feel supported and prepared.

What kind of people does TIP need? “It takes all kinds,” said Steyer. “We’re looking for anyone with a caring heart who wants to support their neighbors and strengthen our community.”

Interested individuals can learn more and apply to volunteer by visiting TIPRIVCO.org and clicking the “Volunteers” tab.

