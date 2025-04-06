Hero of the Week: Palm Springs Distillery Cuts Prices to Support Local Businesses

In a heartfelt display of community spirit, Brian Harkey, co-owner of Racquet Club Spirits in Palm Springs, has taken an extraordinary step to support local restaurants and retailers facing economic challenges. In recognition of this impactful gesture, Harkey is featured as this week's Hero of the Week on the Roggin Report.

Racquet Club Spirits, known for its handcrafted vodka and bourbon, decided to lower their prices by 16%, a rare move at a time when most businesses are forced to raise prices due to rising costs, inflation, and reduced customer spending. For Harkey, this wasn't about maximizing profit—it was about standing by their partners and helping to sustain the local hospitality industry.

During his appearance on the Roggin Report, Brian explained, "Our belief is we should be working with and partnering with people. The hospitality industry is a small community. We all support each other, and this is our way of saying we appreciate you." His sincere dedication to local businesses and community well-being sets a powerful example during uncertain times.

Named after the historic Racquet Club, a renowned Hollywood hangout in Palm Springs during the 1950s and 60s, Rocket Club Spirits celebrates inclusivity as an LGBTQ-owned brand. Their products have become a staple in local establishments, including major retailers such as Albertsons, Mirage Liquor, Perry’s Wines, Total Wine, and numerous popular valley restaurants.

Fred Roggin praised Harkey’s generosity, highlighting the significance of his approach to business—prioritizing partnership over profit margins. Racquet Club Spirits continues to be a beacon of community-driven values, reinforcing why businesses rooted in kindness make a lasting impact.

