Midweek Blues: New Study Reveals Wednesday and Thursday Linked to Higher Anxiety Levels

If you've always considered Wednesday "hump day," a recent study might have you rethinking that midweek milestone. According to new findings, Wednesday and Thursday are actually the days most strongly associated with increased anxiety and depression, making "slump day" potentially a more fitting description.

On this week's Roggin Report, Fred Roggin and contributors Doug and Jamie Baker discussed this surprising revelation, along with their personal experiences with midweek energy dips and anxiety. While weekends typically provide dramatic mood improvements, midweek days stand out as a low point, with mornings usually being the happiest and evenings relatively stable.

Jamie, who works a fluctuating schedule, shared her experience: "For me, Wednesdays are hectic because they're price change days at work. I'm constantly busy, so hump day doesn't really exist in my routine." Conversely, Doug, now retired, humorously claimed, "Every day is hump day." However, he candidly admitted experiencing a noticeable drop in energy around 1 or 2 p.m., leading to heightened anxiety.

To address this, Doug recently experimented with adjusting his daily routine, shifting relaxing morning activities like reading to later in the afternoon. This simple swap has significantly boosted his energy levels and improved his overall mood, proving the importance of daily structure in managing anxiety.

Jamie humorously acknowledged feeling anxious at various points throughout the day, quipping, "There's medication for that," highlighting the widespread reality of managing daily stressors.

The discussion underlined the value of understanding personal mental health rhythms and adapting routines accordingly. The midweek blues are real, but as Doug's strategy demonstrates, simple changes can make a significant difference in daily well-being.

