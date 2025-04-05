Tax Credit Proposed to Aid Animal Foster Parents in Riverside County

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Riverside County Animal Services, La Quinta City Councilman Steve Sanchez has introduced an innovative solution aimed at helping animal foster parents across the region. Assembly Bill 691, sponsored by Assemblyman Greg Wallace, proposes offering a tax credit to individuals who foster animals, addressing the financial hurdles they often face.

The proposal emerged as a practical response to significant concerns regarding Riverside County Animal Services, a department currently facing public scrutiny and legal challenges. Sanchez, who also serves on the Animal Commission, shared his idea during a recent appearance on the Roggin Report, highlighting the critical need to financially support those who selflessly care for animals in need.

"Foster parents often spend a considerable amount of their own money on food, medical bills, adoption fees, and spay and neuter services," said Sanchez. "We wanted to find a way to ease this financial burden and encourage more people to foster animals."

AB 691 would specifically provide tax relief related to adoption fees, medical expenses, and spay/neuter procedures, making fostering more affordable and appealing. Sanchez emphasized that fostering is typically undertaken by everyday individuals motivated purely by compassion and generosity.

Fred Roggin praised Sanchez's proactive approach, noting it was the most tangible action proposed since discussions around the county's animal welfare challenges began. "A lot of talk, little action," said Roggin, "but this proposal is genuinely a game changer."

Currently, AB 691 awaits consideration by the State Assembly's taxation committee. Sanchez urges the community to voice their support by contacting Assemblyman Greg Wallace’s office, stressing that public backing could significantly improve the bill's chances of passing.

In the face of ongoing criticism directed at Riverside County Animal Services, AB 691 presents a promising step forward, highlighting how local and state governments can collaborate effectively to solve pressing community issues.

