Tribal Communities

Morongo Band of Mission Indians Cultural Significance: The Morongo powwow is a vibrant annual event where dancers adorned in handmade regalia perform traditional songs and dances. Each bead, feather, and fabric in their attire holds deep meaning, representing their rich cultural heritage. Community Contributions: The Morongo Band actively engages in community outreach, providing thousands of free turkeys annually to nonprofit organizations and local charities during Thanksgiving.

Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Sustainable Agriculture: Led by sisters Ronnie and Amanda, the Augustine Band transformed abandoned land into the Tamal Po Farm, supplying fresh, organic produce to the community and local markets. This initiative not only promotes sustainable farming but also reconnects the tribe with its cultural roots. Artistic Endeavors: The tribe showcases their creativity through art installations and traditional Cahuilla crafts, preserving and sharing their artistic heritage with the broader public.

Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Environmental Stewardship: Chairman Thomas Torres Jr. leads efforts to address environmental challenges, including water contamination in the Salton Sea. The tribe has established wetlands and collaborates with government agencies to restore and protect their ancestral lands. Cultural Preservation: Weekly classes on dressmaking, basket weaving, and bird song rattle making ensure that traditional knowledge and skills are passed down to future generations.

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Historical Legacy: With a reservation spanning nearly 32,000 acres, the Agua Caliente Band is the largest landowner in Palm Springs. Their connection to the land dates back over 5,000 years, with traditional irrigation systems supporting crops like squash and corn. Modern Developments: Recent milestones include the opening of the Agua Caliente Tribal Court and the naming of a concourse at the Palm Springs International Airport, enhancing the tribe's visibility and sovereignty.