Los Angeles Wildfire Information
Organizations Making a Difference in the Coachella Valley
Live Wildfire Resource Spreadsheet
Spreadsheet of daily aid and volunteer locations throughout southern California
Free Yoga Classes for Fire Evacuees:
Ruth Hardy Park, Palm Springs Saturday–Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. (kids and leashed dogs welcomed).
DAP Health: Free classes for evacuees (no dogs allowed).
Mats Provided: More info at Urban Yoga.
Clothing Assistance:
Know someone displaced by the fires? Email Revivals to ensure they receive the clothing they need.
Shelters Available for Communities Impacted by the Wildfires in Southern California
As California endures wildfires fueled by high winds, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating with the California Department of Social Services and local governments to ensure impacted communities have access to shelters and vital services.
Official ca.gov Resources
Get the latest information about the fires, apply for disaster assistance, replace documents, help your business, volunteer, get help in person, return home safely and more.
Animal Resources
Evacuated with a pet or want to donate supplies? Visit Palm Springs Animal Shelter
How to Volunteer (LA Times)
Find opportunities to help Angelinos rebuild after the devastating wildfires
Hotels Offering Special Rates for Wildfire Victims
The Saguaro Palm Springs
Promo Code: CALOCAL
(760) 323-1711
Hilton Palm Springs
Promo Code: PFF
(760) 320-6868
Rowan Palm Springs
(760) 904-5015
Avalon Hotel Palm Springs
(760) 318-3012
Ingleside Estate
(760) 325-0046
The Dunes Hotel
(760) 656-0021
Hotel Zoso
(760) 325-9676
Stardust Hotel
(760) 460-6845
La Serena Villas
(844) 932-8044
Amin Casa Historic Hotel and Gardens
(760) 507-1301
Inn at Palm Springs
(888) 788-8466
Los Arboles Hotel Palm Springs
(760) 459-3605
The Royal Sun Palm Springs
(760) 794-7991
The Muse Hotel
(760) 537-6411