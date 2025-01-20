Los Angeles Wildfire Information

Organizations Making a Difference in the Coachella Valley

Live Wildfire Resource Spreadsheet

Spreadsheet of daily aid and volunteer locations throughout southern California

Free Yoga Classes for Fire Evacuees:

Ruth Hardy Park, Palm Springs Saturday–Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. (kids and leashed dogs welcomed).

DAP Health: Free classes for evacuees (no dogs allowed).

Mats Provided: More info at Urban Yoga.

Clothing Assistance:

Know someone displaced by the fires? Email Revivals to ensure they receive the clothing they need.

Shelters Available for Communities Impacted by the Wildfires in Southern California

As California endures wildfires fueled by high winds, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is coordinating with the California Department of Social Services and local governments to ensure impacted communities have access to shelters and vital services.

Official ca.gov Resources

Get the latest information about the fires, apply for disaster assistance, replace documents, help your business, volunteer, get help in person, return home safely and more.

Animal Resources

Evacuated with a pet or want to donate supplies? Visit Palm Springs Animal Shelter

How to Volunteer (LA Times)

Find opportunities to help Angelinos rebuild after the devastating wildfires

Hotels Offering Special Rates for Wildfire Victims

  • The Saguaro Palm Springs

    Promo Code: CALOCAL

    (760) 323-1711

  • Hilton Palm Springs

    Promo Code: PFF

    (760) 320-6868

  • Rowan Palm Springs

    (760) 904-5015

  • Avalon Hotel Palm Springs

    (760) 318-3012

  • Ingleside Estate

    (760) 325-0046

  • The Dunes Hotel

    (760) 656-0021

  • Hotel Zoso

    (760) 325-9676

  • Stardust Hotel

    (760) 460-6845

  • La Serena Villas

    (844) 932-8044

  • Amin Casa Historic Hotel and Gardens

    (760) 507-1301

  • Inn at Palm Springs

    (888) 788-8466

  • Los Arboles Hotel Palm Springs

    (760) 459-3605

  • The Royal Sun Palm Springs

    (760) 794-7991

  • The Muse Hotel

    (760) 537-6411

Latest Wildfire News

Hughes Fire in Northern Los Angeles County Prompts Evacuations Amid High Fire Danger

Children's Discovery Museum Hosts Free Yoga Session for Families Escaping LA Wildfires

Pacific Palisades Residents Begin Returning Home Amid Wildfire Aftermath

Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage as Wildfires and Winter Weather Disrupt Donations

