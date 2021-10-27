News
Your SoCal Mid-Week Weather Outlook! The Coachella Valley will experience an average, ordinary late-October afternoon with sunny skies, dry air and midday highs in the upper-80s. About the same for your Thursday and Friday but with slightly warmer temperatures.
By: Tiani Jadulang
October 27, 2021
