Public Health Dashboard
Real-time health metrics from official government sources
High Wind Warning
High Wind Warning issued December 24 at 10:06PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
Air Quality Index
Moderate
PM2.5 · Coachella Vly
Updated: 2025-12-25 at 2:00
UV Index
Moderate
Palm Springs, CA
☀️ Sun protection recommended
California Health Trends
Virus Activity (Wastewater)
High
Stable
Virus levels holding steady
Based on 38 facilities nationwide
Recent Food Recalls
Deep-brand Select Bhindi Cut Okra KEEP FROZEN a) Net Wt. 12 oz (340 g); b) Net W
Product tested positive Salmonella .Class I
Deep-brand PREMIUM Select Peas and Carrots KEEP FROZEN Net Wt. 2 LB (907 g)
Product tested positive Salmonella .Class I
Deep-brand Indian Kitchen Quick Cubes Ready For Cooking Green Chili of India Net
Product tested positive Salmonella .Class I
Closing the Gap in Cervical Cancer Prevention
Self-swab testing is changing how — and where — screening can happen. Words by Maggie Downs Cervical cancer is among the most preventable cancers, yet many people still go unscreened. […] The po...
December 17, 2025
Why Cervical Cancer Screenings Matter: What Everyone Should Know
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to learn how we can protect our health. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cervix, which […] The post Why Cervical Can...
December 17, 2025
Jennifer Le, MSN, RN, WHNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner | Women’s and Reproductive Health Specialist Jennifer Le is a board-certified nurse practitioner who is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care in women’s sexua...
December 16, 2025
Madolyn Rubinich, CNM, DNP, MIPH
Certified Nurse-Midwife | Women’s and Reproductive Health Specialist Madolyn Rubinich is a caring and skilled certified nurse-midwife who focuses on women’s and reproductive health. She believes ...
December 16, 2025
Setting the Record Straight with Transparency and Verified Facts
Misinformation and claims presented without context about DAP Health have recently circulated on social media. We understand that such posts may raise questions. At DAP Health, transparency is co...
December 12, 2025
At a time of year when most kids write to Santa to ask for toys, all one local boy wanted was a blanket to keep him warm at night
Thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners, DAP Health filled a great need among disenfranchised populations in the Eastern Coachella Valley this holiday season. Just 30 minutes from [&...
December 11, 2025
Passing the Torch: A New Chapter in DAP Health’s Governance
As longtime DAP Health Board Chair Patrick Jordan concludes his distinguished service, former Co-Vice Chair Eve Fromberg Edelstein, Esq., steps into the role with vision and resolve — supported by [&#...
December 10, 2025
An Interview With Director of Philanthropy Matt Swearman
Experiencing the mission at DAP Health’s Impact Hour Words by Steven Henke • Photo by Demarcus O’Dell Matt, for those who may not be familiar, what exactly is the Impact […] The post An Intervie...
December 8, 2025
World AIDS Day at DAP Health – December 1, 2025
DAP Health will commemorate World AIDS Day with a community program and special displays honoring those impacted by HIV and AIDS. Highlights include: And please also join us on Tuesday, […] The ...
November 20, 2025