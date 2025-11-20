DAP Health

loading...

Public Health Dashboard

Real-time health metrics from official government sources

High Wind Warning

High Wind Warning issued December 24 at 10:06PM PST until December 25 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Air Quality Index

75

Moderate

PM2.5 · Coachella Vly

Updated: 2025-12-25 at 2:00

UV Index

3

Moderate

Palm Springs, CA

☀️ Sun protection recommended

California Health Trends

Week ending Above Expected
COVID-19577
Influenza17
Pneumonia1,499

Virus Activity (Wastewater)

High

Stable

Virus levels holding steady

12 sites ↑9 stable17 sites ↓

Based on 38 facilities nationwide

Recent Food Recalls

Deep-brand Select Bhindi Cut Okra KEEP FROZEN a) Net Wt. 12 oz (340 g); b) Net W

Product tested positive Salmonella .

Class I

Deep-brand PREMIUM Select Peas and Carrots KEEP FROZEN Net Wt. 2 LB (907 g)

Product tested positive Salmonella .

Class I

Deep-brand Indian Kitchen Quick Cubes Ready For Cooking Green Chili of India Net

Product tested positive Salmonella .

Class I
View all FDA recalls →

Health Resources

Data sources: CDC · EPA · NWS · FDA · Updated hourly

Featured from DAP Health

5 Things to Know About Cervical Cancer and Its Prevention

Learn about cervical cancer prevention, screening, and what you can do to protect your health.

Read more →

The Importance of Cancer Screenings

Discover why regular cancer screenings are crucial for early detection and better outcomes.

Read more →

Latest from DAP Health

DAP

Closing the Gap in Cervical Cancer Prevention

Self-swab testing is changing how — and where — screening can happen. Words by Maggie Downs Cervical cancer is among the most preventable cancers, yet many people still go unscreened. [&#8230;] The po...

December 17, 2025

DAP

Why Cervical Cancer Screenings Matter: What Everyone Should Know

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to learn how we can protect our health. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cervix, which [&#8230;] The post Why Cervical Can...

December 17, 2025

DAP

Jennifer Le, MSN, RN, WHNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner &#124; Women’s and Reproductive Health Specialist Jennifer Le is a board-certified nurse practitioner who is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care in women’s sexua...

December 16, 2025

DAP

Madolyn Rubinich, CNM, DNP, MIPH

Certified Nurse-Midwife &#124; Women’s and Reproductive Health Specialist Madolyn Rubinich is a caring and skilled certified nurse-midwife who focuses on women’s and reproductive health. She believes ...

December 16, 2025

Setting the Record Straight with Transparency and Verified Facts

Setting the Record Straight with Transparency and Verified Facts

Misinformation and claims presented without context about DAP Health have recently circulated on social media. We understand that such posts may raise questions. At DAP Health,&#160;transparency is co...

December 12, 2025

At a time of year when most kids write to Santa to ask for toys, all one local boy wanted was a blanket to keep him warm at night

At a time of year when most kids write to Santa to ask for toys, all one local boy wanted was a blanket to keep him warm at night

Thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners, DAP Health filled a great need among disenfranchised populations in the Eastern Coachella Valley this holiday season. Just 30 minutes from [&...

December 11, 2025

DAP

Passing the Torch: A New Chapter in DAP Health’s Governance

As longtime DAP Health Board Chair Patrick Jordan concludes his distinguished service, former Co-Vice Chair Eve Fromberg Edelstein, Esq., steps into the role with vision and resolve — supported by [&#...

December 10, 2025

DAP

An Interview With Director of Philanthropy Matt Swearman

Experiencing the mission at DAP Health’s Impact Hour Words by Steven Henke • Photo by Demarcus O’Dell Matt, for those who may not be familiar, what exactly is the Impact [&#8230;] The post An Intervie...

December 8, 2025

DAP

World AIDS Day at DAP Health – December 1, 2025

DAP Health will commemorate World AIDS Day with a community program and special displays honoring those impacted by HIV and AIDS. Highlights include: And please also join us on Tuesday, [&#8230;] The ...

November 20, 2025