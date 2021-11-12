WATCH: The Rhinos are Here! Meeting Nia and Jaali at the Living Desert

Meet Nia and Jaali!Welcome to Rhino Savanna at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens {"type":"video","tracklist":true,"tracknumbers":true,"images":true,"artists":true,"tracks":[{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/11\/sara-rhino-savanna-hit-2.mp4","type":"video\/mp4","title":"Meet Nia and Jaali!","caption":"","description":"","meta":{"length_formatted":"4:13"},"dimensions":{"original":{"width":1440,"height":1080},"resized":{"width":640,"height":480}},"image":{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-includes\/images\/media\/video.svg","width":48,"height":64},"thumb":{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-includes\/images\/media\/video.svg","width":48,"height":64}},{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/11\/sara-rhino-savanna-hit-1.mp4","type":"video\/mp4","title":"Welcome to Rhino Savanna at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens","caption":"","description":"","meta":{"length_formatted":"5:30"},"dimensions":{"original":{"width":1440,"height":1080},"resized":{"width":640,"height":480}},"image":{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-includes\/images\/media\/video.svg","width":48,"height":64},"thumb":{"src":"https:\/\/nbcpalmsprings.com\/wp-includes\/images\/media\/video.svg","width":48,"height":64}}]} The wait is finally over for the big expansion at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Friday is the grand opening for Rhino Savanna, which is a four-year, $17-million project in the making. Meet the stars of the exhibit, African Black Rhinos Nia and Jaali. Jaali will turn two years old in December. He came from the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan. Nia is three years old and comes from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. They’ll eventually mate and welcome rhinoceros calves. Their species is critically endangered. The Living Desert is part of a group of American zoos engaged in conservation efforts to protect the species. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Living Desert (@thelivingdesert) They’re not the only new species to now call the Coachella Valley home. There are antelope, storks, and even some 150 naked mole rats!