The 29th Annual WildLights Kicks Off Nov. 24

PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS, CA – (November 19, 2021) – WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens celebrates 29 years of dazzling guests by transforming the zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. This joyous, annual tradition kicks off Wednesday, November 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continues select nights through December 30. Tickets are currently on sale and reservations in advance are required. WildLights at The Living Desert features more than a million colorful, twinkling lights and light displays with decorations and entertainment spread throughout the zoo and has been recognized by USA Today as Reader’s Choice Best Zoo Lights for two years in a row. Encounter a herd of life-size, luminescent animal lanterns including giraffe and cheetahs, explore the new Rhino Savanna, and stroll through the always-popular tunnel of lights flashing to holiday music. A photo opportunity with Santa Claus tops the list of attractions, plus enjoy carousel rides, entertainment, and more. Children and adults alike will be in awe of the merry G-scale model trains with more than 3,300 feet of track, all decked out for the season. Tasty food and beverages will also be available for purchase. "This year we have so much to celebrate and are thrilled to welcome our guests back to WildLights this holiday season," said Allen Monroe, President & CEO of The Living Desert. "With our new Rhino Savanna and the merriment throughout the park, we are honored to be part of families’ memory-making traditions. Plus, every time someone visits The Living Desert, they help further our mission to save endangered species, so we invite everyone to join the festivities while supporting an important cause." WildLights, presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, is open November 24, 26, 27, and December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17-24, and 26-30 (closed December 25), from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with last admission at 8:30 p.m. WildLights supporting sponsor is HiTech Lights. Advanced reservations are required for both members and guests. Admission to WildLights is $16 for adults, $14 for members, $12 for children 3-12 and military (with ID). Children under three are free. For tickets and more information, visit or call 760-346-5694.