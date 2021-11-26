News
Your SoCal Black Friday Forecast! Once again the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine and extremely dry air with a breezy Santa Ana wind flow. Valley highs will be slightly warmer for shoppers as midday temps move into the upper-70s/lower-80s this afternoon.
By: Tiani Jadulang
November 26, 2021
