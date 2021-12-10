Eight People Are Behind Bars After Investigation Into Illegal Weapons

PALM SPRINGS(CNS) – Eight people are behind bars today after authorities conducted an investigation into illegal weapons. The arrests spawned from a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding illegal weapon possession and theft Wednesday, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia. The incident began with the arrest of Carlos Mayorga, 29, of Palm Springs during a traffic stop at the intersection of Palm Drive and Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs for two outstanding felony arrest warrants. Deputies issued a search warrant at his house in the 1400 block of Ramon Road in Palm Springs shortly after, in which a handgun and shotgun were found to be illegally possessed by Mayorga, according to Heredia. Mike Perez, 39 of Palm Springs, was also arrested at the location for a felony vehicle theft arrest warrant. A follow-up investigation was conducted at a residence in the 66000 block of Fifth Street in Desert Hot Springs in relation to a theft, in which a short standoff occurred with the residents inside who refused to exit, said Heredia. Six suspects inside were arrested for various felony offenses. Elisa Lopez, 25, Roberto Seym, 39, Joel Lapena, 27, and Karina Siqueiros, 23, all from Desert Hot Springs, were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer. Thomas Nieto, 29, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested at the residence for an outstanding felony probation violation warrant and Christina Vigil, 36, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested for an outstanding warrant regarding failure to appear from the United States Marshals Service. All eight of the suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.