Eric Bana Takes You “Back to the Outback”

The new Netflix animated film "Back to the Outback" is very Australian. From the setting to the voice actors, the movie will make you want to visit down under. One of those actors is Eric Bana who voices the role of Chaz, a zookeeper who pursues the escaped animals as they make their way back to the outback. I spoke with Bana about the film, his character, and the many themes of the movie. "Back to the Outback" is now available to stream on Netflix. For my complete "Back to the Outback" interview, click here.