Octavia Spencer Reveals “Encounter” Secrets to Manny the Movie Guy

I love, love, love Octavia Spencer. Fantastic actress and great human being! And she told me she couldn’t wait to see me in person! Awwwww. In "Encounter," she plays Hattie, Malik’s (Riz Ahmed) parole officer. Take a look at my interview with the Oscar-winning actress about the sci-fi/drama film from writer/director Michael Pearce. For my complete "Encounter" interviews, click here. "Encounter" is now available on Amazon Prime.