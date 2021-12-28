Palm Springs Man Behind Bars For Alleged Gun Threat And Resisting Authorities

PALM SPRINGS (CNS)- A 64-year-old man is behind bars today for allegedly threatening a man with a gun and resisting police orders while barricading himself inside his apartment. Anthony Scott Hansen, of Palm Springs, was arrested Monday after the Palm Springs Police Department received a report around 6 p.m. from someone claiming that Hansen pointed a gun at them outside an apartment complex at 1889 N. Cerritos Rd. and told them to leave the area. According to police, Hansen made derogatory remarks about the reporting party’s race. When officers arrived at the complex, where Hansen is a tenant, he first threatened to come out his apartment with a gun and then barricaded himself inside. A SWAT team was called in to take control of the situation and negotiate with him. Hansen remained uncooperative and tear gas was used to force him out, according to officials. After detaining him, officers searched his home and found a 9mm handgun inside, authorities said. Hansen was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting a police officer, where he remains on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance at the Larson Justice Center on Thursday. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.