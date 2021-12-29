Banning Police Asking For Information About Local Shooting

BANNING (CNS) – Banning police asked for the public’s help Wednesday for information leading to the person or people who fired shots that struck a residence, but caused no injuries. The Banning Police Department responded at 3:54 a.m. Dec. 22 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1400 block of Westward Avenue. Arriving officers didn’t find anyone injured by gunfire, but located several shell casings alongside a residence which had been struck several times, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc. CNS-12-29-2021 10:18