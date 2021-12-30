More Fashion, Passion: “Emily in Paris” Cast Talks About Season 2

The popular Netflix series "Emily in Paris" returns for season 2. The cast and creator Darren Star entertained us during quarantine and they’re back for more drama, more love, more passion, more fashion! I spoke to the supporting cast including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). "Emily in Paris" season 2 is now available on Netflix. For my complete "Emily in Paris" season 2 interviews, click here.