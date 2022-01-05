Coachella Narcotics Arrest

On December 31, 2021, at 7:00 P.M., the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT) with the assistance of Thermal Station patrol deputies, served the search warrant at a residence located in the 52-400 block of Jennifer Way in the city of Coachella. The search warrant stemmed from a weapons investigation CCAT was conducting. During the search warrant, three firearms, approximately nine pounds of processed cannabis, and items indicative to narcotic sales were located and seized. Arrested was criminal street gang member Timothy Deanda, 33 of Coachella, for possession of cannabis for sale, Steve Medina, 25 of La Quinta, for possession of cannabis for sale, and possession of an unregistered firearm, and criminal street gang member Fernando Garibay, 30 of Desert Hot Springs, for possession of cannabis for sale, and a felony DUI warrant. Suspects were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in the city of Indio.