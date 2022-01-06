37 Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Are Closing

(CNN) — Bed Bath & Beyond revealed the locations of 37 of the approximately 200 stores it plans close in the coming weeks. The plans, which were announced two years ago, are part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s multi-year transformation that includes creating new, private labels, remodeling stores and focusing on e-commerce under CEO Mark Tritton. Affected locations will be closed by the end of February and are currently having liquidation sales. Bed Bath & Beyond is in the midst of remodeling 450 stores, representing about half of its locations, at a cost of $250 million. The company has been hit with falling sales and declining foot traffic in recent years as shoppers defect to competitors, such as Target and Amazon, which carry much of the same household basics that Bed Bath & Beyond sells. Tritton joined Bed Bath & Beyond from Target three years ago and has led the company through a turnaround over the past few years as housebound shoppers increased their spending on kitchen and home essentials. The retailer released earnings Thursday and missed analysts’ expectations. Same-stores sales slipped slipped 7% with sales of $1.9 billion, a 30% decline compared to the same quarter a year ago. Ongoing supply chain issues and inventory constraints cost the company about $100 million, Tritton said. Shares were nearly 4% higher in Thursday trading. Closing stores Here are the 37 stores that are closing: Alabama Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd. Arizona Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave. California Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road Florida Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd. Georgia Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road Idaho Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive Michigan Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing Minnesota Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place Missouri St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway Mississippi Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road New Jersey Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road New York Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave. Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd. Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place Spring Valley: 14B Spring Valley Marketplace Ohio Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road Pennsylvania Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road York: 2845 Concord Road Texas Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd. San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive Virginia Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road Washington East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway Longview: 200 Triangle Center Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St. Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St. Wisconsin Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive West Virginia Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.