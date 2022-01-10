Palm Springs Swim Center Closes Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The City of Palm Springs would like to advise the community that the Palm Springs Swim Center will temporarily shut down for at least the next ten days due to an increase in COVID-19 exposures amongst their staff. The City will notify the community when the Swim Center is once again able to re-open to the public. On Thursday, the City of Palm Springs announced City facilities will be temporarily closed to walk-in traffic due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that continue to impact the community at large. The following changes will go into effect for the next two to three weeks and will be re-evaluated as new data about COVID-19 cases becomes available.