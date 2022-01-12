DSUSD COVID-19 Cases Affects Both Students And Staff

LA QUINTA (CNS) – The Desert Sands Unified School District reported a total of 1,418 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff today. According to the district’s online case tracker, 1,244 students and 174 staff members across 34 schools have tested positive for COVID-19. Indio High School had 105 active student cases and six active staff cases, the most of any school in the district as of Tuesday. According to the district, all of the 34 schools listed on the dashboard have active COVID-19 cases. The district updates the COVID case tracker website daily and breaks down case numbers per school, distinguishing between cases involving students and staff. Once a case is no longer considered active, it is removed from the district’s tracker. Cases are added to the dashboard within 24 hours of verification, and anyone who was potentially exposed is informed. More than 27,000 students returned from their winter break Jan. 3 under COVID-19 protocols that include mask-wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks are optional outdoors, and mask exemption forms can be filed by people who cannot wear them due to medical reasons, according to an 18-page document highlighting the district’s COVID-19 precautions. DSUSD’s COVID-19 active case dashboard and COVID-19 guidelines can be found at dsusd.us/news/whats_new/COVID_safety_plan. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.