Infant Death Caused By COVID-19 In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The first baby death stemming from coronavirus complications was confirmed today in Riverside County. According to the Riverside University Health System, the infant death occurred recently after the tot had been hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID- 19, though officials did not say whether there were other health problems impacting the victim, whose identity, including gender and exact age, were not disclosed. "Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the parents, family and others who are impacted by this tragedy," county Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said "This loss reminds us that this virus does not discriminate between the young and old." Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Hewitt echoed the public health officer’s sentiments, saying it was "devastating to learn about the passing of this infant life. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family." Officials said that the loss is a reminder of the need for precautions to minimize the chances of virus exposure. According to RUHS, the total number of deaths countywide from virus- related complications now stands at 5,661, going back to March 2020. The count is up 13 from Wednesday. RUHS said that, with the baby’s death, a total of five residents under 18 years old have died from complications in some way tied to COVID over the last 22 months. The percentage total, based on the aggregate death count, is .0008832%, which dovetails with data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing pediatric COVID cases represent the smallest segment of the national population threatened by the virus. Meanwhile, general COVID-related hospitalizations crept up, while intensive care unit cases dropped slightly. According to health officials, the total number of people currently hospitalized with a coronavirus diagnosis was 976 on Thursday, up 33 from Wednesday, and that includes 145 ICU patients — down 11 from a day earlier. Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that, in recent weeks, only 28% of individuals passing through emergency rooms were diagnosed with COVID-19. He didn’t list the other illnesses for which people have been seeking treatment, but he noted that "there’s a larger non-COVID census laying on top of that COVID patient load." RUHS said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began is 422,084. Wednesday’s number was 420,445. The number of known active virus cases countywide was 16,107, on Thursday, up 252 from the day prior. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 422,084 — according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 400,316. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-13-2022 13:44