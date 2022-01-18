Charges Filed Against Pair Suspected In Fatal Indio Shooting

INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges were filed today against two men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Indio a month ago. Christian Brooks Andrade of La Quinta, 20, and Adrian Vega of Coachella, 22, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting 24-year- old Alejandro Lupercio of Indio, the Indio Police Department said. Andrade and Vega were charged on Tuesday with one felony count each of murder and sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm. They were scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio later Tuesday for arraignment. Andrade was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center, where he is being held on $1 million bail. In addition to murder, Vega is also charged with committing the crime while being a felon. He remains jailed at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $1 million bail. Police found Lupercio dead with multiple gunshot wounds at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 in the 45900 block of Duquesne Street. The death was reported by people who lived with Lupercio, according to police spokesman Ben Guitron. There was no word on a possible motive for the shooting. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-18-2022 12:28