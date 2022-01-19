Palm Springs Swim Center Reopens Today After Temporarily Closing Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Swim Center will reopen today after a brief closure prompted by rising COVID-19 cases. The pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with reservations required from 7 a.m. to noon. Due to the recent surge of COVID cases, all other city facilities closed their doors to the public on Jan. 10, according to Palm Springs Communications Director Amy Blaisdell. City clerk, planning, engineering, building, business licenses and other services are available over the phone or by email. According to Blaisdell, appointments can still be made for work that cannot be done by phone or email. The closure also applies to the Palm Springs Public Library, which continues to offer pickup services via its Library-A-Go-Go Program during the closure. The closures will be reevaluated as new data about COVID cases becomes available, according to officials. For more information, visit http://www.palmspringsca.gov. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-19-2022 01:04