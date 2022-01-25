Palm Springs Swim Center Shuts Down Once Again Due To Staffing Shortages Related To COVID-19

Jan. 25, 2022 – The City of Palm Springs would like to advise the community that the Palm Springs Swim Center has temporarily shut down again due to short staffing related to COVID-19 that has left the facility unable to efficiently operate. The City will notify the community when the Swim Center is once again able to re-open to the public. "We understand how much our residents use and appreciate the Swim Center and we did not make the decision to close lightly," said Jeannie Kays, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation. "This closure is necessary to ensure the health and safety of not only our employees, but also the public who use the facility daily. We thank our residents for their patience during this trying time." For more information about City departments and services, visit www.palmspringsca.gov.