Local Author, Dwayne Ratleff, Wins Award for Coming-of-Age Novel ‘Dancing to the Lyrics’

A local author wins Best Indie Book Award for his self published book, "Dancing to the Lyrics." Ratleff describes it as a coming-of-age novel based mostly about his younger childhood in Baltimore, Maryland. "The book is about my experience growing up as a Black Gay child in Baltimore during the 1960's," he says. "It was a time when those who witnessed the most were never interviewed on the evening news." You can buy his novel HERE on Amazon.